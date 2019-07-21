Morto Gisberto Goretti, imprenditore perugino, titolare delle Cantine Goretti

La famiglia Goretti sta vivendo un grave lutto, questa mattina si è spento circondato dall’amore dei suoi cari GISBERTO GORETTI, indimenticabile imprenditore stimato e rispettato da tanti.

Per chi volesse dare un ultimo saluto, si annuncia che i funerali avranno luogo nella chiesa San Giovanni Battista, di Pila-Perugia, domani 22 luglio alle ore 17:00.

On behalf of the Goretti family we wish to announce that this morning we had an infinity loss of our be loved family member, GISBERTO GORETTI, surrounded by the love of our family members. Gisberto was an unforgettable entrepreneur esteemed, loved and respected by all.

For those wishing to give a final farewell, we would like to inform you that the funeral for Gisberto Goretti will take place in the church of San Giovanni Battista, of Pila-Perugia, Monday July 22nd at 5pm

dalla pagina Facebook dell’Azienda